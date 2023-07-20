Spain | NOW: Due to the drought, medieval aqueducts are being dug up in Spain

in southern Spain because of the drought, medieval aqueducts are being dug up, he says The New York Times magazine.

It is a water system built by the Moors more than a thousand years ago.

It has been a big job to bring out the system. NYT’s news tells how about 40 people excavated the system with pickaxes and shovels, cleaned stones and tore out the grass that had accumulated over the years.

A farmer living in the nearby village of Pitres Antonio Jesus Rodríguez Garcia summarizes the reason for the contract:

“Without water, farmers can’t grow anything and the village can’t survive.”

It’s about is not only about the introduction of one aqueduct, but about a wider project led by the University of Granada, which also prepares for the drought of the coming years.

Excavating the traditional system makes sense because of its affordability and efficiency, argues the archaeologist coordinating the project José María Martín Civantos.

“The system helps to replenish groundwater and improves soil fertility,” says Civantos.

Heat wave collapses in Spain, as well as widely in other parts of Europe. On Tuesday, the country’s three self-governing regions were under an extreme danger warning.

According to the news agency AFP, record-warm readings for the time of year have been measured on the coast of Spain. The temperature of the place has been measured as high as 44 degrees.

Wildfires have also started due to the drought.