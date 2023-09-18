The situation generated by the decision of 39 players, including 21 of the 23 world champions, to Do not return to the national team until the changes demanded by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) occur. remains without a solution, with only five days remaining until the match against Sweden in Gothenburg, corresponding to the first day of the Nations League, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

(You may be interested in: Luis Rubiales: Prosecutor’s Office, without compassion, harsh measures for kissing Jenni Hermoso).

Spain must visit the Swedish team on Friday in a key match if the ‘red’, current world champion, wants to be in an Olympic event for the first time. But everything is still up in the air. Montse Tomé, the one designated to relieve the dismissed Jorge Vilda on the bench, It has not yet been presented nor has it been able to offer the list of those summoned.

The champions in Sydney, except for the Madrid players Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Zornoza – who has retired from the national team – and another large group of footballers, demanded on Friday in a statement that, despite the departure of Vilda and Luis Rubiales as president of the Rfef, there still had to be a restructuring of the organizational chart of women’s football, the presidential cabinet and the general secretary, the communication and marketing area and the integrity directorate.

(Read here: Another scandal breaks out in the Spanish women’s team, they rebelled).

Spain’s Under 17 women’s team is the champion of the World Cup held in Uruguay.

The Rfef plans a drastic decision

According to Zero Wave, The Rfef would have presented an ultimatum to the players in which it undertakes to separate the people for a maximum of one month that they demand when they are involved in the ‘Rubiales case’ to give a response this midnight.

Montse Tomé was live this Saturday at the Atlético de Madrid-Athletic and Madrid CFF-Barcelona F League matches, in Alcalá de Henares and Fuenlabrada, respectively.

(Also: Jenni Hermoso: lawyer exploded and sent a strong warning to Luis Rubiales).

You need to know which players you can count on to make a list and assemble them to travel to Gothenburg to play against Sweden. The following Tuesday Spain must receive Switzerland in Córdoba.

With information from Efe

More news in EL TIEMPO