TENERIFE. It was a difficult night for the firefighters who are fighting a large fire in Tenerife: the weather conditions, with great heat and strong winds, have worsened the situation forcing thousands of people to flee their homes on the main island of the Spanish Canary archipelago. The president of the region, Fernando Clavijo, cited data from the Guardia Civil on displaced persons, so far 12,279 destined to increase.

The fire, which broke out last Tuesday in a mountainous area in the north-east of the island, has quickly conquered the record of the largest fire in the history of the archipelago; access to the Teide national park, the volcano that dominates the island and with its 3,715 meters is the highest peak in all of Spain, has been blocked. So far the fire has raged in an area of ​​70 kilometers in perimeter and has burned 8,400 hectares, 4% of the total area of ​​Tenerife, involving 11 villages.

A visit from the head of government Pedro Sanchez is scheduled for tomorrow. Sanchez will visit the island on Monday.

Last year, 500 fires occurred in Spain that destroyed 300,000 hectares, while so far in 2023 there were 340 fires for 76,000 hectares destroyed. the work of air and land resources made it possible to stabilize 90% of the perimeter of the southern front of the fire. Clavijo said that about 500 people are facing the emergency between firefighters, security and logistics workers, with 22 firefighting planes.