“One day you are decisive in forming a government in Spain, the next day Spain orders your arrest”. Thus Carles Puigdemont, leader of Junts, commented on Twitter on the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court which asked the investigating judge Pablo Llarena to issue international arrest warrants against him and former minister Antoni Comin. The request follows the ruling of the General Court of the European Union which will waive the immunity of Catalan pro-independence MEPs.