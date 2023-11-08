Thousands of people demonstrated again this Tuesday, November 7, in the center of Madrid against a possible amnesty for Catalan independentists in exchange for supporting the investiture of the socialist Pedro Sánchez as president of the Spanish Government. The disturbances during the protests, in which shouts were heard against Sánchez and his party, the PSOE, left at least 39 injured and dozens of detainees. The division has worsened after the July elections and no political force has achieved the votes necessary to form a Government.

The Samur-Civil Protection service in Madrid reported at least 39 injuries, 29 of them officers, in addition to six detainees after clashes between police forces and some protesters.

The riots occurred in the vicinity of the national headquarters of the PSOE, located on Ferraz Street in Madrid. During the mobilization, which began around 7:00 p.m. local time, banners such as “Spain does not pay traitors, no amnesty”, “Pedro Sánchez traitor” or “Sánchez to prison” were seen.

Agents from the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) of the National Police clashed with a group of protesters, who threw firecrackers and other objects at the agents and tried to overcome the security fences of the PSOE headquarters.

Another group of thousands of protesters tried, unsuccessfully, to reach the Congress of Deputies, which blocked Gran Vía, the best-known and busiest street in Madrid.

Mass demonstrations in Madrid

According to the Government Delegation, the protest brought together around 7,000 people near the headquarters of the socialist party, where a police force was already set up, including a large protective fence that surrounded the street.

This is the fifth day of demonstrations in the vicinity of the PSOE headquarters, which have spread to several cities in the country, in protest against the amnesty law that that party is negotiating with Junts per Catalunya to open the way for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government.

This Tuesday, Sánchez rejected the riots, assured that “they will not break the PSOE” and described the demonstrations in front of the party headquarters as “sieges.”

We do not expect anything from those who, by action or omission, support the siege of socialist people’s homes. Their silence portrays them. Social advancement and coexistence are worth it. They will not break @PSOE. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 7, 2023



For his part, the president of the opposition Popular Party (PP) and the most voted in the general elections on July 23, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, assured that Sánchez is responsible for the “social unrest.”

Social unrest is the responsibility of @sanchezcastejonbut the protests must start from the respect and exemplarity that was always lacking in @PSOE and his partners. We are not like them. Not like the minority that acts the same. See you on Sunday the 12th at 12 in the squares throughout Spain. — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) November 7, 2023



The rallies have also spread to other Spanish cities in recent days and have had the support of the far-right party Vox.

No force has managed to form a Government

On November 2, the leaders of the PSOE and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) announced an agreement with which the independentists promised seven votes to be able to invest Sánchez in a new term of office as president of the Spanish Government.

The agreement includes two main points: the first, an amnesty for pro-independence politicians. The second: a series of funds for Catalonia.

On the one hand, the amnesty would completely forgive all crimes of those convicted and investigated for having held a secessionist referendum not authorized by the State in 2017, which sought Catalan independence.

On the other hand, the funds promised in the agreement would include contributions to pay part of the autonomous community’s debt, in addition to the transfer of funds from the Rodalies train service to Catalonia.

Spain has experienced months of divisions and political tensions after Pedro Sánchez dissolved his Government in May and called elections in July, in which the conservative Popular Party won the most votes.

But despite its victory at the polls, the PP did not achieve parliamentary support to form a Government, so the PSOE, the second electoral force, seeks to reach agreements with different formations, such as Junts.

If an investiture agreement is not reached between now and November 27, it is expected that Spaniards will be summoned to the polls again in early January, while the demonstrations and division continue.

With EFE and local media