Spain

The National Team returns to the scene, this time without points at stake, only with the European Championship in 15 months on the horizon. Holland is the first rival on this long road. She is not just another rival, she is the European champion and world runner-up. A date that Spain likes. One of those that in recent years is used to playing.

Jorge Vilda has all the regulars at his disposal. The big news is the call for Olga Carmona. The Real Madrid player is being one of the revelations in her first year in the white team playing as a winger. An interesting move to continue strengthening an almost untouchable team.

As to follow: Jenni Hermoso. One of the stars of this selection. He loves heavy gauge scraps, and today he will be one of them.