Seopan assures that 85,083 million are needed only for what is already planned, 57,154 million in modernization and 8,595 million in ‘innovative projects’ The Secretary General of Sustainable Mobility, Álvaro Fernández Heredia, asks that the analysis not be reduced to “a letter to the Three Wise Men” and blames the Rajoy Government for the lack of investment

A train passes through Almodóvar del Río (Córdoba) ABC