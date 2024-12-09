Seopan assures that 85,083 million are needed only for what is already planned, 57,154 million in modernization and 8,595 million in ‘innovative projects’
The Secretary General of Sustainable Mobility, Álvaro Fernández Heredia, asks that the analysis not be reduced to “a letter to the Three Wise Men” and blames the Rajoy Government for the lack of investment
Seopan, the association that represents infrastructure builders in Spain, has assured that our country needs to invest a whopping 150,833 million euros in transport infrastructure until 2035 to execute what is planned in this area and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Spain #spend #million #transport #infrastructure #construction #companies
Leave a Reply