Sunday night, in the rush surely, hea IHF on its official website stated that with its victory against Poland by one goal, 27-26, Spain was already qualified for the next phase, They forgot the statements of Jordi Ribera in the press room of the organization: “It is a good victory, but we are missing a point.”

And so it is. While group A is already defined, the three that go through the next phase due to the withdrawal of Cape Verde (Germany, Hungary and Uruguay), their rivals in group B are yet to be decided: the four can qualify, or stay out:

1) Spain: They face Tunisia tomorrow and if they win or draw they go to the second phase with three points. If he loses with two goals or more it would be at the expense of the result between Poland and Brazil, and the triumph of either of them would classify him, with two points if Poland wins and with one if Brazil wins, but if they tie he is left out.

2) Poland: Play against Brazil after the Spain-Tunisia, and if Spain does not lose it would be classified with the points it scores against Brazil. But if Spain loses to Tunisia, it needs to score against Brazil to move on.

3) Brazil: It is in the same condition as Poland, and if Spain loses it needs to tie for it in the top three,

4) Tunisia: It depends on himself although he needs to win by more than one goal. If you win by a goal and the Poland-Brazil does not end in a draw, it also happens. The tables against Spain are useful if Poland beats Brazil by more than two goals.