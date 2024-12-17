Spain will need 3.5 GW of signature power until 2030 to guarantee the security of electricity supply. This is the conclusion reached by the National Markets and Competition Commission after having carried out the analyzes to determine the parameters that will serve to launch a capacity market in our country that will serve to promote said investments.

European legislation requires a reliability standard to be able to apply the capacity mechanisms that the Government is preparing to launch. This standard must be set by the member state and is calculated using the so-called value of lost load (VoLL) and the cost of entry of new companies (CONE).

According to the CNMC analysis, waste and biomass are eliminated as standard technologies (a standard cost cannot be calculated) and demand response because it is in an incipient phase and has little participation except for the SRAD (supply interruptions). to big industry).

The CNMC considers that nuclear and coal are technologies discarded as new entrants due to their closure plans, and combined cycles because the construction of new facilities is ruled out.

Thus, the regulatory body limits the eligible technologies and sets the availability factors for photovoltaic (3%), solar thermal (2-22%), wind (15%), hydraulic pumping (82%), water storage batteries and the extension of life of combined cycles (82%) and cogeneration (42%).

These technologies should make it possible to provide between 1.5 GW and 2 GW in 2025 and 1.5 GW in 2028. By 2030 it would no longer be necessary to add capacity.

The VoLL proposal calculated by the Ministry is 22,879 euros/MWh.