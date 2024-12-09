The Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires (Seopan) has identified a total of 150,833 million euros of priority investment in transport infrastructure in Spain. These are initiatives with a “high socioeconomic profitability” and necessary to “execute the planned actions and comply with European regulations.”

This is stated in the report “Analysis of Priority Investment in Infrastructure in Spain” prepared by the engineering company Sener, at the request of Seopan. The document breaks down the investment into three categories: 85,083 million euros in planned actions57,154 million in modernization and adaptation of existing infrastructures and 8,595 million in innovative projects.

The planned transport infrastructure investmentswhich represent 85,083 million with an execution horizon of 2024-2035, they aim to renew, maintain and expand the transport network to resolve the growing demand for mobility in Spain and congestion problems, highlighting railway actions (51,315 million) and road actions (26,935 million ).

Within the railway, the high-speed railway network includes a planned investment of 16,514 million, of which 9,494 million are pending execution. The execution of this investment “will highlight a series of complete corridors that today they are not and the commissioning of these corridors would generate a socio-economic benefit of close to 60,000 million over 30 years,” stressed Julián Núñez, president of Seopan, during the presentation of the report.

Specifically, completing the corridors will generate a socio-economic benefit of 59,962 million in 30 years of operation. Meanwhile, carry out the planned suburban, metro, tram and conventional railway actions. represents an investment of 47,847 million (with 41,821 million pending execution) that will entail a socioeconomic benefit of 46,369 million in 30 years.

The national internal mobility of people and goods is supported mainly by the road, “being a priority to complete the road projects planned in the last two decades that represent 24,067 million of investment for the construction of 2,415 kilometers of new highwayswhose execution would mean a socioeconomic benefit of 32,290 million in 30 years of exploitation,” explains Seopan.

Likewise, the increase in daily traffic recorded in certain sections of the high-capacity road network requires the expansion of 2 to 3 lanes per road in some critical points to reduce congestion and improve road safety. The actions under analysis represent 2,868 million of investment in 484 kilometers of state highways with a socioeconomic benefit of 8,468 million in 30 years of operation, almost entirely coming from savings in user travel times, and with a cost-benefit ratio of 6.5.

Finally, the planned and pending investments in ports and airports represent 2,344 million and 4,490 million, respectively.

The investments in modernization and adaptation of existing transport infrastructure, that represent 57,154 million euros, They aim to increase their quality, safety, level of service and adaptation to national and European regulatory requirements.

In modernization and adaptation of road infrastructure, 19,405 million investments are proposedhighlighting 5,586 million to anticipate full electric mobility in 13,674 kilometers of high-capacity interurban network and 51,948 kilometers of conventional roads owned by the State and the Autonomous Communities with 1,585 electric stations and 10,710 ultra-fast public access charging points.

Likewise, 2,083 million in actions of ecological transition such as reducing emissions in the highway network through repaving actions, carbon sinks, lighting efficiency or noise pollution. and 2,405 million for the digitalization of the high-capacity road network.

For the improving road safety 2,559 million of investment are proposed, broken down into 750 million in accident concentration sections, 191 million to reduce the fatality of vulnerable users -cycling lanes and pedestrian paths-, 805 million for the duplication of conventional roads and 813 million for the implementation of highways 2+1 on 534 kilometers of conventional roads.

Additionally, 500 million are proposed for the creation of 400,000 secure parking spaces for trucks and, lastly, 6,272 million are identified in specific projects to bury urban roads in Madrid and Barcelona that would generate “significant savings in travel times, a significant reduction in emissions and the liberation of extensive urban areas for future uses.” “.

Intermodality infrastructures represent another important item in modernization and adaptation investments, with performances of 4,335 millionwhich are broken down into 358 million in railway highways, 882 million in railway connections, 1,717 million in air railway connections and 1,379 million in transport interchanges.

Likewise, Seopan considers it a priority increase the current modal share of rail freight transport; The multi-sector association FERRMED identifies 30,236 million investments in Spain for the construction and adaptation of through stations and interconnection lines. Added to the above is 1,080 million in various unique railway infrastructures.

In the port area, investments of 1,000 million stand out for the civil works necessary for the industrial development and execution of floating foundations associated with the deployment of offshore wind energy and 1,098 million for the Onshore Power Supply port program to meet the European objective of electrical connectivity at berth in 2030.

Thirdly and finally, examples of innovative investments to improve efficiency in the mobility of people and goods (dynamic electric charging, vertiports and magnetic levitation train), the promotion of smart cities and digital infrastructures – data centers -, reaching an estimated investment of 8,595 million.