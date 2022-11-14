Amman (AFP)

The Spanish national football team arrives in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Tuesday, to play a friendly match with its host Jordan on Thursday at Amman International Stadium.

Jordanian football fans are waiting for this historic confrontation that brings together the 2010 world champion with the Al-Nashma team, and it is the first time that the two teams meet in history.

The Jordan match will be the last stop for the La Roja team, before heading to the Qatari capital, Doha, to compete in the 2022 World Cup, in Group E, which includes Germany, Japan and Costa Rica.

For his part, Jordan prepares daily under the leadership of Iraqi coach Adnan Hamad, who announced earlier a squad of 27 players who were chosen to face Spain.

Hamad said: “We view our match with Spain with great importance, and it constitutes a new and different challenge for the Jordanian national team, and we have the enthusiasm and motivation to present a match that enhances the presence of Jordanian football and befits its reputation in front of the world.”

Hamad added, “We are well aware that we are facing a large, experienced and star-studded team in world football, who have great ambitions for the World Cup in Qatar. We respect the Spanish national team and their great coach Luis Enrique, but we will do our best to appear in a perfect image and achieve a result that meets our ambitions and the aspirations of the fans who are waiting for this.” The match with great passion and growing interest.”

Jordan’s list included Yazid Abu Laila, Malik Shalabiya, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Abdullah Al-Zoubi, Muhammad Abu Hashish, Muhammad Club, Ihsan Haddad, Salim Obaid, Anas Bani Yassin, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdullah Nassib, Hadi Al-Hourani, Saleh Ratib, Ahmed Samir, Nour Al-Rawabdeh, Raja’i Ayed, Obeida Al-Samarneh, Ibrahim Saadeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Musa Al-Taamari, Omar Hani, Ahmed Al-Arsan, Muhammad Abu Zuraiq “Sharara”, Ali Alwan, Yazan Al-Nuaimat, Hamza Al-Dardour.