Spain’s soccer players took to the field in their recent national team matches with their left fist raised and a banner that expressed in black letters what their united voices have been shouting, a battle cry, a final point that is more of a retaining wall towards abuse: “It’s over”.

What’s over? The time of being silent, of not demanding, of bowing our heads before the leadership, is over. The time for women’s football to be looked down upon is over. The women of the Spanish soccer team, current world champions, are not playing, they are serious: they want structural change. Now.

The champions have become the global symbol of the struggle of women’s football, because they demand, because they demand, because they are not willing to allow more mistreatment. They are an example of struggle and vindication for footballers in all countries. They don’t want shameless and abusive kisses, or any of that nonsense, what they want is rights. They don’t want false promises, they want concrete facts. Women are tired of mistreatment in football and that is why they shout, so that their voice has an echo and repercussions in all areas of the sport.

Luis Rubiales’ kiss on the mouth of soccer player Jenni Hermoso, at the celebration of the last world title, was the trigger that activated the repressed indignation. A kiss that aroused collective anger and exacerbated the spirits of the dissatisfied.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

The kiss, which went around the world and grabbed the main press headlines, claimed the position of Rubiales, who defends himself by saying that it was consensual, in a case in which he is being investigated for alleged crimes of sexual assault and coercion.

Rubiales had to leave his position as president of the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF) and vice-presidency at UEFA. It was one of the demands of the soccer players, who in solidarity with Hermoso were not willing to let such an offense pass. “I felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression,” Hermoso said, and the impact was universal. “It’s over” grew like a wave and went from being a slogan to becoming a movement.

‘Zero tolerance’

From that episode, from that meaningless kiss, the Spanish players got up to fight. This was not a time to be silent or weak. On the contrary, it was the opportunity to show themselves strong, demanding disagreements that they had been expressing a year ago – in September 2022, 15 footballers had resigned due to disagreements with the coach and demanded equal salary and working conditions with respect to the men’s team.

The already world champions demanded, based on the Hermoso case, structural changes in the Federation. In addition to Rubiales’ head, that of coach Jorge Vilda rolled. But it wasn’t enough. They asked for the restructuring of several internal women’s football organizations, such as the presidential cabinet and general secretary, the communications and marketing area, and the integrity department.

They also demanded the resignation of Rubiales’ successor, the interim Pedro Rocha, and the current DT, Montse Tomé. “The specified changes to the RFEF are based on zero tolerance for those people who, from a position within the RFEF, have had, incited, hidden or applauded attitudes that go against the dignity of women,” they expressed in a statement signed by 39 footballers, including 21 world champions, who refused to be called up for the recent Nations League matches. That’s why when they saw their names on the list there was another controversy. They had to go practically forced, cornered by possible fines or sanctions. Hermoso was not even summoned, they said it was to protect her, and Hermoso responded furiously: “protect me from what or who?”

Finally the soccer players came, but they took the opportunity to meet with leaders and government figures. They reached agreements and a commission was created to monitor the agreed changes, which will focus on equality policies, progress in equal pay and improving the infrastructure of women’s sports.

So, with those triumphs and those guarantees, they played the games, but before each one they showed the poster with the motto that is still valid: “It’s Over”, is what they say, as a Spanish song that they appropriated and that says. refers to a woman tired of abuse. They beat Sweden 3-2 and Switzerland 5-0, as if to show that there is no one to stop them on the field, but neither does it outside.

Global solidarity

They should be celebrating the world title, touring stadiums with euphoric Olympic laps. But no, they have had to repress their joy to try to win the game that was presented to them without a ball: that of dignity. And their complaint has become universal.

“The players should be doing a very long celebratory tour, instead they have to find a strategy, perhaps have many meetings with each other, and they cannot celebrate their excellence, but defend it,” said American soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

Photo: KamKrzaczynski. AFP

And Sweden’s goalkeeper, Hedvig Lindahl, raised her voice in support of Hermoso: “If we allow someone to behave like this in a setting as public as the World Cup final, what will happen when no one is looking? “We need to make sure this does not go unpunished and ensure that football is a safe space for everything.”

Women make themselves heard. Not only in football. In the Spanish music industry, the network movement has spread to denounce all types of mistreatment, aggression or abuse of power or sexist harassment. Thus, “#It’s over” travels around the world.

The motto, which has as an annex the phrase “Our fight is a global fight”, grows like a ball that gets bigger, it is the phrase of the demand, of the collective fight of some athletes who want dignity, respect, that no one comes to take away from them. what they have won, to violate their status as women, to belittle their struggles. “It’s over” is not just a slogan: it is a movement for dignity.

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More Sports news