Spanish national team footballer Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in the history of Euro

Spanish national football team midfielder Lamin Yamal has become the youngest goal scorer in the history of the European Championships. This is reported by TASS.

The attacking midfielder scored in the 21st minute of the Euro 2024 semi-final against France with a curling shot from outside the penalty area. On July 13, Yamal will turn 17 years old. The previous record was set at Euro 2004 by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlanthen, who scored at the age of 18 years and 141 days.

At the time of publication of the news, the match is in its 31st minute. The Spanish team is leading with a score of 2:1.

Yamal plays for Barcelona. This is the midfielder’s first goal in the current tournament, and he also made three assists.