The economic recovery of Spain this year and the next will depend on the good progress of tourism. But the sector does not only want to gain in number of tourists, but especially in quality thereof. A) Yes, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, explained that “we have all the elements to become a premium destination” after a few very complicated months due to the pandemic.

In a forum organized by Círculo Fortuny, Valdés pointed out that Spain has “room to grow in tourism of excellence” since our country is in second position in total number of visitors in the world, but in sixth place in this area, behind from other neighboring countries such as Italy or France.

To improve this position, Valdés assures that Spain’s greatest challenge is “Diversify and de-seasonalize” tourism. Diversify so that our country is more than a beach destination, something that should not be difficult given the “immense cultural and museum offerings”, haute cuisine or the growing number of high-end hotels. And seasonally adjusted to ensure that tourists come not only in summer but twelve months of the year to “generate greater wealth and added value” in the whole of Spain. This must be known in the European and long-haul markets through the Modernization and Competitiveness Plan of the tourism sector, which will be financed by European funds, he said.

Valdés highlighted that between 2016 and 2019 the number of travelers who visited Spain for its gastronomy grew by 17%, and cultural visitors increased by 15%, which shows the potential of this type of tourism. That is why it is so important to bet on long-stay tourism and excellence, with a profile of “quality and sustainable tourists, who take care of and respect the territory,” he explains.

A) Yes, the focus is on Asia, with Japan, Korea but especially in China for its growth capacity. The challenge in this area is connectivity, so Spain must be promoted as an international ‘hub’ that not only looks at Latin America. To get an idea of ​​the impact, the Secretary of State assured that in 2019 the little more than 600,000 visitors from Japan generated almost 1,500 million euros to the sector.

35,000 euros a year in travel



For his part, Patricio Ramos, CEO of Boston Consulting Group, presented the report on tourism of excellence in which he revealed that currently China is the main source of this type of tourists (39% of the total)followed by the EU (17%), Southeast Asian countries (11%) and Russia (10%). Behind are the excellent tourists from the Persian Gulf (9%), Latin America (8%) and the United States (6%).

Ramos explained that its relevance is due to the great potential, since on average a high-impact tourist spends 35,000 euros a year on their travel experiences, with vacations that last much longer. According to the report, these types of tourists spend an average of 15,000 euros a year on purchases of products and restaurants and 20,000 euros just on the trip.