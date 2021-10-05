Agents of the National Police arrested a 19-year-old young man, of Spanish nationality, for burning a Spanish flag, for which he is considered allegedly responsible for a “crime of outrage against Spain.”

Investigators determined that a young man, in mid-September, proceeded to set fire to a flag of Spain with a lighter in front of a nightclub located in the center of Murcia. The Police also assures in a statement that the young man profaned insults at the flag while burning it, surrounded by “a large number of people who also shouted all kinds of insulting slurs against Spain.”

After the investigation of the Higher Police Headquarters of the Region of Murcia, the alleged perpetrator was arrested, who was released while waiting to be summoned by the judicial authority.