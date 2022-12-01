Spain | Multiple letter bombs found in Spain: Latest shell at US embassy

The Spanish Ministry of the Interior says it has raised the security level in public spaces. Possibly six explosives sent to important destinations, called letter bombs, have already been found.

of Spain The Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday that it had raised the security level in public spaces and diplomatic buildings due to letter bombs. So far, possibly six bombs have been found.

On Thursday morning, one of the bombs exploded in the Ukrainian embassy in Spain when the embassy’s security chief opened the envelope.

He was injured in the explosion, but the Spanish El Pais magazine according to the officer’s injuries are not serious.

Among themselves during the week, similar bombs have been sent not only to the Ukrainian embassy, ​​but also to at least the Prime Minister of Spain For Pedro Sancheza Spanish arms manufacturing company and an EU satellite center located at the air base.

According to Reuters, authorities are now investigating how the bombs are connected.

Ukrainska Pravdan Ukrainian news website quoted in English European Pravda reportedthat the package sent to the Ukrainian embassy, ​​called a letter bomb, was in reality clearly larger than the letter.

“The shipment contained a box, which raised the security officer’s suspicions. He decided to take it outside where no one was around and open it,” Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev said according to European Pravda.

“After opening the box and hearing the click that followed the opening, he threw it away and heard an explosion. Although he was not holding it in his hands at the time of the explosion, [ainakin] his hands were injured.”

Spanish government spokesman Mercedes Gonzalez described the clerk’s injuries as a small wound in the Telemadrid broadcast. According to him, the bomb was sent with regular mail and it exploded in the garden.

First i.e. the bomb sent to the Prime Minister of Spain was found on Thursday of last week. According to the sources of the El Pais magazine, the bomb was found when the package was illuminated. According to the same sources, the package was detonated in a controlled manner.

The matter was not made public at the time.

Chronologically, the second bomb was found less than a week later, last Wednesday. It had been sent to the headquarters of the Spanish arms company Intalaza in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain.

The company manufactures C90 rocket launchers, which Spain has supplied to Ukraine for use against a Russian attack.

Third the bomb was found early Thursday morning in a letter that had been sent to the European Union’s satellite center. The bomb was revealed when the transmission was illuminated, and inside was what the representatives of the base described as a “mechanism”.

The satellite center is connected to the EU’s common satellite intelligence system.

The fourth bomb in chronological order was the previously mentioned explosive sent to the Ukrainian embassy.

Spanish According to El Mundo magazine today, Thursday, a fifth one was also found, for the Spanish Minister of Defense For Margarita Robles pointed bomb. According to the newspaper, it had a mechanism that would have detonated the bomb when the string inside the letter had been pulled.

Minister of Security Rafael Perez said at a press conference on Thursday that the bombs are homemade. They have been in brown envelopes, and the recipient has been written on them by hand, in capital letters and in the same handwriting.

“There are indications that the bombs came from Spanish territory,” Perez said, according to El Mundo. However, he emphasized that this is not certain yet.

On Thursday afternoon, Spanish authorities confirmed that a similar envelope had also been found at the US Embassy in Spain. According to the El Mundo newspaper the shell had the same ignition devices as the other shells.