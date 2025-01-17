Spain moves to make the giant geode of Pulpí or the rock engravings of La Palma World Heritage

The Historical Heritage Council has decided to include four new elements in the ‘Spanish Tentative List’, the first step to walk the race of registering properties in the coveted UNESCO World Heritage list.

The Giant Geode (Pulpí, Almería), the Labor University (Gijón), the rock engravings (La Palma) and the first sugar mills in the Atlantic (Canary Islands) will be those four heritage assets.

This has been decided by the Historical Heritage Council, meeting this Thursday and Friday in Murcia and chaired by the general director of Cultural Heritage and Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture, Ángeles Albert, with the participation of all the autonomous communities. The meeting was inaugurated by the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun.

From now on, the autonomous communities in which these properties are located (Andalusia, Asturias and the Canary Islands) must open and develop the files that defend their respective inclusions as World Heritage.

What are those four goods?

The Giant Geode, discovered in 1999, is a natural heritage found inside the Mina Rica de la Sierra de Aguilón in Pulpí (Almería), which was active until the 1960s. Numerous elements of geological and mineralogical interest. It is the second largest in the world and the largest in Europe.

The rock engravings of La Palma belong to the pre-Hispanic era of the island, from the beginning of our era until 1493. In total, 520 rock stations located on the slopes of ravines or outside caves with geometric themes, spirals or circles, and which represent a singular expression of island culture since the arrival of the first settlers of North African origin.

The Labor University of Gijón is the largest civil building built in Spain in the 20th century. Built between 1948 and 1957, it functioned as a vocational training workshop school until 1979. In its classrooms numerous artistic disciplines and techniques were brought together, such as architecture, mural painting, mosaic, stained glass and gardening. With the arrival of democracy, the building continued its educational use and in the first two decades of the 21st century, the recovery of the complex for new uses, as a cultural and educational container and as a node of an area of ​​technological industries, has represented an important example of enhancement, resignification and recovery of this architectural heritage.

The four sugar manufacturing enclaves located on the island of Gran Canaria and La Palma, which attest to sugar production between the 15th century and the 17th century, have also been inscribed on the indicative list.