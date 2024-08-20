Home World

The oldest person in the world is dead: Spaniard María Branyas died on August 20, 2024 at the age of 117, her family said.

Olot – María Branyas was five years old when the Titanic sank in 1912. The Spaniard has lived through 6 British kings and 10 popes, both world wars and several global pandemics. On August 20, 2024, the oldest person in the world died at the age of 117, as Branyas’ family announced on X (formerly Twitter): “María Branyas has left us. She died as she wanted: while she was sleeping, in peace, without pain.” The Catalan died in a retirement home in Olot, in the northeast of Spain.

Oldest person in the world dies: Spaniard María Branyas was 117 years old

A few days earlier, the Catalan woman’s family had posted on X that María Branyas was feeling weak. “I don’t know the exact day on which this long journey will end, but I know it is very close. Death will find me worn out because I have lived so long. But I want it to find me smiling, free and content,” Branyas is said to have said. María Branyas, the oldest person in the world, leaves behind three children, eleven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Incidentally, the oldest man in the world was also a Spaniard for a time: Saturnino Fernández de la Fuente died in 2022 at the age of 112.

Born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco to Spanish exiles, María Branyas returned to Spain at the age of eight after her father became seriously ill and died on the way home. Mother and daughter settled in Barcelona, ​​and in 1930, at the age of 23, the Spaniard married a doctor. During the Spanish Civil War, Branyas fled to France with her children, hidden in a truck, and later worked as a nurse at the front. The Spaniard’s life continued quietly – perhaps one reason why she lived to be 117 years old.

Oldest person in the world dies: Spaniard María Branyas was active until old age

Since she was 92, Branyas lived in the Santa María del Tura retirement home in Olot, Catalonia, which the Spaniard had chosen herself. She is said to have played the piano and done morning exercises every day until she was 105. Until her death, María Branyas was quite fit; she no longer walked much and got tired quickly, her eyesight and hearing were no longer good, but she did not suffer from any illnesses. A phenomenon that also attracted scientists’ attention. Manel Esteller, for example, a doctor and expert in the fight against cancer, examined the Spaniard’s cells to understand her resistance to disease. Her family attributed Branyas’ excellent health to good genes: she had never broken a bone and had never been in hospital. Branyas even survived a corona infection at the age of 113.

María Branyas is said to have told her family a few days ago: “Don’t cry, I don’t like tears. And above all, don’t suffer because of me. You know me, I will be happy wherever I go, and in some way I will always have you with me.” Branyas became the oldest person in the world on January 17, 2023, after the death of the French nun Lucile Randon, born in 1904. The Catalan Branyas was also the longest-living person of all time in Spain. With the death of the Spaniard, the Japanese Tomiko Itooka, born on May 23, 1908, is now the oldest person in the world.