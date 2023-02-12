Spain | More than a quarter of a million people took to the streets in Madrid due to a lack of healthcare resources

Primary healthcare in the Madrid region has been under pressure for years due to a lack of resources, and the regional administration has been accused of favoring private healthcare.

Over On Sunday, 250,000 people demonstrated in Madrid, Spain, to support the faltering healthcare system in the country’s capital. Public health care suffers from a shortage of personnel and equipment, and the protesters demand more resources from the regional administration for the public system.

According to the organizers, there were almost a million participants, but according to the authorities, the number of participants was a quarter of a million.

Head of the Autonomous Region of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso has repeatedly said that political interests are behind the protests.