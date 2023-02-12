Monday, February 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spain | More than a quarter of a million people took to the streets in Madrid due to a lack of healthcare resources

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in World Europe
0

Primary healthcare in the Madrid region has been under pressure for years due to a lack of resources, and the regional administration has been accused of favoring private healthcare.

Over On Sunday, 250,000 people demonstrated in Madrid, Spain, to support the faltering healthcare system in the country’s capital. Public health care suffers from a shortage of personnel and equipment, and the protesters demand more resources from the regional administration for the public system.

Primary healthcare in the Madrid region has been under pressure for years due to a lack of resources, and the regional administration has been accused of favoring private healthcare. People increasingly resort to emergency services, which puts a strain on emergency departments.

According to the organizers, there were almost a million participants, but according to the authorities, the number of participants was a quarter of a million.

Head of the Autonomous Region of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso has repeatedly said that political interests are behind the protests.

See also  Corona: According to the RKI, the incidence is only increasing slightly, but experts warn

#Spain #quarter #million #people #streets #Madrid #due #lack #healthcare #resources

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Amazonino “had political taste and vocation”, says Lula

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result