Spain | More than 900 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands per day

To the Canary islands a total of more than 900 migrants have arrived during the previous day, the maritime rescue authorities said on Friday.

Five boats carrying more than 500 people arrived at El Hierro, the westernmost and smallest of the Canary Islands. Two boats arrived in Tenerife and three more in Gran Canaria, bringing the total number of arrivals to over 900.

Late on Friday, rescue officials said that there were still two boats on their way to El Hierro with about 150 people on board.

The Canary Islands, which belong to Spain, are located only about a hundred kilometers from the coast of Morocco, which is why they have been selected as one of the destinations for migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea by boat.

Population in the waters of the Canary Islands coincided with the European Union’s meeting in Granada, Spain. Migration in the Mediterranean region has been one of the most burning topics of the meeting.

The high number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea has recently been seen especially on the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is located near the coasts of Tunisia and Libya in North Africa.

A record 280 migrants had packed the ship that arrived at El Hierro in the Canary Islands on Tuesday.

Over the past week, a total of more than 1,200 migrants have arrived on the island group by water without permission. According to the authorities, the number of arrivals has burdened social services in the Canary Islands, where only about 11,000 people live.

According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, almost 15,000 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands from the beginning of the year to the end of September, which is almost a fifth more than in the same period last year.