Sunday, October 22, 2023
Spain | More than 1,400 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands during the weekend

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2023
in World Europe
It is said that more than 300 migrants were on board one of the ships.

It is said that more than 300 migrants were on board one of the ships.

To the Canary islands more than 1,400 migrants have arrived over the past weekend, according to the Spanish authorities.

A ship that arrived at the island of El Hierro reportedly had more than 300 migrants on board.

The number of migrants arriving on the Spanish island group has increased significantly this month.

This year, around 23,500 migrants had arrived in the Canary Islands by mid-October, more than a third of whom had arrived in the first half of October.

