The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, re-elected this Thursday, revealed a program of a more left-wing cut in his new mandate, but there are doubts whether he will be able to fulfill it given the political heterogeneity of their parliamentary support.

(Read here: The Spanish Congress re-elects the socialist Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government)

Higher taxes on the richest, reduction in working hours, greater regional autonomy and a promise to recognize the Palestinian stateare some of the measures. This is a summary of the main commitments announced by the socialist leader.

More income taxes for high-income people in Spain

Pedro Sanchez got engaged to increase income tax to high earners and to fight corporate tax engineering to ensure a 15% corporate tax.

Under pressure from his far-left ally Sumar, he has also planned to make permanent the exceptional and temporary tax for energy groups and banks, introduced on January 1 to finance subsidies for purchasing power.

This announcement sparked protests from businessmen and will likely encounter resistance from some of Sánchez’s regional allies, such as the Basque nationalist party PNV and Carles Puigdemont’s Catalan independence group (Junts per Catalunya), close to the business world.

View of the chamber while the President of the Government in office, Pedro Sánchez (c, in the background). See also The Government leaves in the air the continuity of the director of the CNI

Reducing the work week, the implications it would have in Spain

Also at the initiative of Sumar, Sánchez committed to reducing the legal length of the working week from 40 hours to 37.5 in 2025, with a stage of 38.5 hours in 2024.

This reduction in working time would not lead to a salary reduction and will be accompanied by “incentives” to companies that “offer more flexible schedules and promote teleworking,” Sánchez explained.

The reduction of working hours, which could be costly for companies with a great need for labor, could also run into opposition from the PNV and Junts.

Extend the VAT reduction on food

The President of the Governmentand committed to extending until June 2024 the VAT reduction on basic foods introduced on January 1, and that it was to end on December 31.

He has also announced a new increase in the minimum wage, which has already risen 50% since he came to power five years ago, and that urban public transport will be free for young people and the unemployed from January 1.

To combat the housing crisis, The new Government wants to increase financial aid for purchasing and renting, and build 183,000 new social homes.

However, these measures will have to fit with the obligations of Spain, which committed to Brussels to reduce its public deficit to 3% of GDP next year, as required by European treaties, compared to the 3.9% planned for this year. .

Opponents of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture demonstrate around the Congress of Deputies.

The most social proposals

Sánchez is expected to increase maternity and paternity leave from 16 to 20 weeks, and expand access to public education to children from the age of two.

It will also intensify the fight against sexual violence against minors, eliminating the statute of limitations on civil liability actions, which allow compensation to be obtained.

Finally, the socialist leader wants to encourage the Catholic Church to “recognize and repair” victims of sexual abuse committed by members of the clergy, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

More autonomy for the Spanish regions

In addition to the amnesty for Catalan independentists involved in the secessionist attempt in Catalonia in 2017, which created controversy and discontent, Sánchez wants to promote “a new financing model” that reinforces the autonomy of the Spanish regions.

This delicate political commitment will result in the cancellation of a part of the regions’ debt with the central State, starting with 15 billion euros ($16,300) of the Catalan government’s debt.

The foreign policies of Pedro Sänchez

The head of the Spanish government assured that he will maintain his support for Ukraine “until the last Russian soldier leaves a country that wants to be free and European.”



On the other hand, he promised to work “so that Europe, and of course, Spain, recognizes the Palestinian State,” by virtue of a non-binding resolution adopted in 2014 by the Spanish Congress and which had come to nothing.

AFP