The crash of two cars caused a “storm of money” on a road in Marbella, Spain, this Monday morning (30). Most banknotes are 50 euros (almost R$300), according to the newspaper El País.

Videos on social media show cars stopped in a traffic jam and drivers picking up bills on the track. According to the newspaper, an investigation was opened to identify the origin of the money, which amounts to 20,000 euros (more than R$100,000). In Spain, the maximum amount allowed to be loaded in cash is 100,000 euros.

