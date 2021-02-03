Beach in Palma practically empty, with the Cathedral of Mallorca in the background, on May 1. JOAN LLADO / GTRES

Spain misses British tourists, whose number of travelers (and spending) has plummeted 82% in 2020 compared to the previous year. In much of the Spanish geography the presence of these visitors is common during the summer and even outside the high season. And among the areas that most yearn for it are the islands (both the Balearic and Canary Islands), which have felt the hit of the virus with an unusual virulence due to their dependence on international tourism and air connectivity. In fact, the Balearic archipelago has been the community that has fallen the most, sinking 87%: from 13.6 million travelers to 1.7 million.

This nostalgia is not only felt by British visitors, of course. There is also homelessness of the Germans, the French, the Nordics, the Italians … But tourists from the United Kingdom have starred in the greatest collapse among the sending countries in arrival and in spending. In addition, this drop, together with the decrease in the arrival of Germans, has a more than notable impact on the islands.

In the Balearic case, the correction has been drastic. Just 223,000 travelers came from the UK in 2020, a 93% drop compared to 3.7 million a year earlier. The drop in the second most important foreign market – together with the loss in the arrival of Germans – left a trail of closed businesses in tourist towns such as Calvià in Mallorca or Sant Antoni in Ibiza. Especially since mid-July, when the recommendation of the Boris Johnson Government not to travel to Spain and the imposition of a 14-day quarantine upon his return caused a drastic collapse. As if this were not enough, only 720,459 tourists arrived from Germany, 84% less than the previous year. In total, the spending of foreign travelers in the Balearic Islands went from 14,800 million to only 1,800 million, 87% less.

No nightlife

“The quarantine was the last straw, the hotels instead of holding out a little longer had to close gradually because the impact of the fall in British tourism was devastating. In October the entire plant was closed ”, laments the president of the Palmanova-Magaluf hotel group, Mauricio Carballeda. Occupancy during the summer months moved in a range of between 30% and 40%, when a traditional summer exceeds 90%, and it was national tourists who moved the market somewhat in many establishments that decided to open to despite the situation.

The Magaluf area is one of many that lives almost exclusively on British tourism, in this case young people wanting to party who this year have not crowded the famous street of the excesses of Punta Ballena. The decree law against drunken tourism and balconing, approved in February of last year and intended to be one of the main drivers in the fight against excesses, it remained in a drawer. The nightlife with the blind lowered from the confinement turned the area, full of bars and clubs, into a huge empty set, with hardly any extras, some sporadic groups of young people who decided to travel and more local residents than ever on its beaches.

In addition, the prospects for 2021 are uncertain, says Carballeda, because everything will depend on the situation of the pandemic in the coming months, the new protocols for travel and the possibility of enabling safe corridors between the Balearic Islands and the United Kingdom. “Vaccination will also be a factor, the British are at a strong pace and we will have to see the level of immunization here. The recovery will begin in summer, not before ”, says the president of the hoteliers in the area. To all this will be added the uncertainty due to Brexit, as well as the fear of contagion from new variants of the coronavirus.

Blow for the Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands the situation in 2020 was somewhat different. The arrival of tourists fell by 71%, much less than in the Balearic Islands, among other things because it could have its peak season last winter. However, this year its peak has coincided with the most serious of the third wave of COVID infections in Spain and Europe. “January 2021 has been worse than what happened in 2020”, estimates the president of the hotel association of the province of Las Palmas, José María Mañaricúa. “All of our main markets are closed and restrictions have been tightened, and the new British strain has been a kind of auction.”

The data show that as of March the impact of the pandemic in the Canary Islands has been noticeable. In the last six months of the year, British tourism to the islands plummeted 88% (from 2.5 million to almost 309,000). A hard blow for the tourism sector, since in 2019 4.94 million resident travelers arrived in the United Kingdom of the 15.1 million foreign tourists who visited the region, almost a third of the total. As an example of the impact on the industry, the joint disbursement of foreign visitors in the region went from 16.8 billion to only 4.8 billion, a decrease of 71%.

The Minister of Tourism of the Government of the Canary Islands, Yaiza Castilla, admitted this Wednesday that the winter tourism campaign is considered lost due to the fact that Spain and the sending countries are going through “one of the worst moments of the pandemic.” Castilla has also assured that it feels cheated, since the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced a special plan for the Canary Islands in October and “no aid has come.”