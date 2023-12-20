In a social media post, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise indicated that the plan is in line with strategies adopted by authorities in other European countries, including Germany and France

Spain's Economy Ministry has started procedures to acquire a stake of up to 10% in Telefonica, a move that could see the national investment fund compete with stc to become the operator's largest shareholder. Spain plans to buy its share through the state industrial holdings company, Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI). In a social media post, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise indicated that the plan is in line with strategies adopted by authorities in other European countries, including Germany and France. The ministry added that its presence as a shareholder will ensure “stability of the company and the development of its plans in our country.”

In a brief statement to the stock market, Telefonica acknowledged the impending purchase, noting that it is focused on its recently approved strategic plan and aims to “continue to create value for its shareholders and provide a first-class service to its customers.” The announcement comes three months after stc invested 2.1 billion euros in its stake, consisting of a 4.9% direct stake and 5% through so-called financial instruments. Following the purchase by the Saudi Arabia-based group, Spain said it would examine the potential implications, allowing the company to increase its direct stake to 9.9%, subject to approval. Financial data website Marketscreener lists stc as Telefonica's largest shareholder with a 4.9% stake, followed closely by banks BBVA and CaixaBank.