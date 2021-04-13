MEXICO

Mexico, ranked 28 in the FIFA rankings, is a team that still struggles today in its country to have the necessary support to be able to compete at the world level. Most of the Mexican internationals play in the Liga MX Femenil, which was born in December 2016. América, Tigres and Monterrey are the most prominent clubs. Kenti Robles, from Real Madrid, and Jimena López, from Eibar, are summoned from the First Iberdrola.

AS to follow: Alison. The 19-year-old forward has already shown against Slovakia that she can create a lot of danger.