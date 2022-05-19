Spain presents the text of the law to Parliament to allow female workers to benefit from the menstrual permit

In Europethe Spain is the first country to propose one law which plans to exempt the women suffering from period pains caused by work. In particular, the menstrual leave must be validated by general practitioner, will not have a fixed duration. The law text must now be approved by the Parliament.

In this regard, the minister for gender equality, Irene Montero proudly announced: “We will be the first country in Europe to establish a temporary sick leave funded entirely by the state for the painful and disabling menstrual cycle.”

There minister is one of the leader of the party of left Podemoswhich is part of the ruling coalition with the socialist party of the premier Pedro Sanchezto the speech he adds: “Menstruation will no longer be a taboo and we will no longer have to stuff ourselves with pills or hide the pain”.

How menstrual leave will work

The permit, which must be validated by the general practitionerwill not have a fixed duration, while in the first version of the bill there was talk of a period between 3 and 5 days in case of acute symptoms.

Similar measures exist in the legislation of JapanofIndonesia and of Zambia. In other countries, such as the United Kingdom or the United Statesgods sick leave for the period of menstruation are granted by some businessesbut it is not something regulated at the legislative level.

The one announced today is one of the measures of a larger bill that also provides for improve access to abortion in public hospitals, where at the moment less than 15% of voluntary abortions are practiced in a country where many doctors are objecting. In addition, minors will be allowed to abort without parental authorization from the age of 16.

