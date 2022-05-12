Spain may approve 3-day menstrual leave

In addition to the right to a three-day absence from work, the text provides for other measures to improve menstrual health.| Photo: Pixabay

A bill is currently in the pipeline in Spain and could make the country the first in Europe to offer sick leave to women who suffer from severe pain during their period. The “menstrual license” is due for approval by the Spanish Executive next week.

“It is important to clarify what painful menstruation is. We are not talking about mild discomfort, but serious symptoms such as diarrhea, severe headaches, fever”, pointed out Spain’s Secretary of State for Equality, Angela Rodriguez, who is one of the main names behind the project, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Periodico. Menstrual leaves are already recognized in some countries, such as Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia.

In addition to the right to a three-day absence from work, the text provides for other measures to improve menstrual health. One is the requirement that schools provide sanitary pads for girls. If passed, the law would include the distribution of tampons to women in marginalized social circumstances. In addition, these products must have the tax deducted from the sales price in supermarkets.

The same bill also provides for permission for 16-year-olds to have an abortion without parental consent, and with care in public hospitals. According to the newspaper El País, there is no consensus among the secretaries regarding the final text and changes can still be made. Voting takes place next Tuesday (17).