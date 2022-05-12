Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spain may approve 3-day menstrual leave

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In addition to the right to a three-day absence from work, the text provides for other measures to improve menstrual health.| Photo: Pixabay

A bill is currently in the pipeline in Spain and could make the country the first in Europe to offer sick leave to women who suffer from severe pain during their period. The “menstrual license” is due for approval by the Spanish Executive next week.

“It is important to clarify what painful menstruation is. We are not talking about mild discomfort, but serious symptoms such as diarrhea, severe headaches, fever”, pointed out Spain’s Secretary of State for Equality, Angela Rodriguez, who is one of the main names behind the project, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Periodico. Menstrual leaves are already recognized in some countries, such as Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia.

In addition to the right to a three-day absence from work, the text provides for other measures to improve menstrual health. One is the requirement that schools provide sanitary pads for girls. If passed, the law would include the distribution of tampons to women in marginalized social circumstances. In addition, these products must have the tax deducted from the sales price in supermarkets.

See also  England starts with fourth vaccination – “Spring Booster”

The same bill also provides for permission for 16-year-olds to have an abortion without parental consent, and with care in public hospitals. According to the newspaper El País, there is no consensus among the secretaries regarding the final text and changes can still be made. Voting takes place next Tuesday (17).


#Spain #approve #3day #menstrual #leave

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Donnarumma, message to PSG: "No to alternating with Navas, now the club chooses"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.