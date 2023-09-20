Patri Guijarro and Mapi León announced to journalists in Valencia that they were leaving the Spanish national team’s concentration, despite the agreement reached early Thursday morning with the federation and the Spanish government to carry out immediate changes in the federative entity.

We already know that there have been no ways to return, in the end we are not in a position to say ‘now you are coming back’, no, this is a process

“It is a reality that the situation for me and Patri is different from the rest of my colleagues, we already know that there have been no ways to return, in the end we are not in a position to say ‘now you are coming back’, no, this is a process” Mapi León told the media upon leaving the concentration hotel.

“It is true that it is a different situation and it is quite difficult, quite hard personally to be here, obviously, mentally you are not there to be able to be“added Patri Guijarro.

Both players were part of the group of 15 players who a year ago had already given up going with the national team as long as there were no changes in the structure and work methods of the national team, so They also did not go to the World Cup in Australia, where Spain became champion for the first time in its history.

The subsequent forced kiss of the president of the Spanish Federation (RFEF) Luis

Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso caused a new team of the world champions to request changes.

Called by the new coach Montse Tomé for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland, despite most of them being declared unselectable, players, RFEF and Spanish government They reached an agreement in the early hours of Thursday to meet the demands of the soccer players for changes in the different federative structures, beyond the resignation of Rubiales and the dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda.

We are happy because it is true that changes are being made

“We are working on these changes, it is true that they have not yet occurred, but we are working,” said Patri Guijarro. “We are happy because it is true that changes are being made, and in this we are fully supporting our colleagues, as we have done from the outside all this time,” said Mapi León.

At dawn, the Secretary of States for Sports, Víctor Francos, announced that a series of agreements had been reached with the players, adding that Only two of the 23 called up for the Nations League had asked to leave.

Francos made it clear that there will be no sanctions for them. “The players have shown us their concern about the need to make profound changes in the RFEF and the Federation has committed to those changes will occur immediately,” added the Secretary of State.

According to the Spanish press, one of these immediate changes could be the departure of the general secretary, Andreu Camps, a close collaborator of Rubiales.

