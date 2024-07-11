Berlin (Reuters)

With a majestic performance, Spain have swept aside their rivals at Euro 2024, winning six straight matches, including a comeback against France in the semi-finals, despite missing key players.

Against France, Spain were without defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand due to suspension, as well as midfielder Pedri, who suffered a knee injury, which will keep him out of the tournament.

Despite conceding an early goal, Spain did not panic, and got back on track with two goals in four minutes, before holding on to their lead with the same maturity and composure, as they have done in the past few weeks regardless of the opponent.

Defender Dan Vivian, 24, was called up to the national team for the first time earlier this year after a strong season with Spanish Cup winners Bilbao, and arrived in Germany as Spain’s fourth choice in defence.

But in the absence of Carvajal and Le Normand on Tuesday, he had to perform at his highest level as Jesus Navas, 38, began to tire and looked set for a second yellow card, although he did a good job of limiting Kylian Mbappe after the early goal.

Navas was the last remaining member of Spain’s golden generation that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, but despite the difficulty of the task, Vivian put in a strong performance in the last half hour, winning every challenge he was involved in and showing the confidence of a veteran despite his young age.

Vivian had four important interventions, 83 percent of his passes were successful, and helped Spain to limit the danger of France’s attack in the final minutes.

He said team unity was the highlight.

“At the end of the day, we work for the common good. Everyone has their own personality. It’s good that there are different people who follow a pattern to make everything go well here. Everyone knows they have a role to play. We try not to overthink what could happen, but what lies ahead. The daily work and preparing well for each match, as if it were a final. When we have free time, we try to visualize, relax and be in a positive state of mind. We feel like we are winners every day. But that doesn’t mean you have already won the championship. You have to take it one risk at a time. We visualize our victory while working to achieve what we all want. We are one step away from that goal.”