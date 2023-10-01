The number of deaths rises to seven (initially it was 6 people) is the first provisional toll: the rescuers do not rule out the possibility that there may be other victims. At the moment we are looking for many people about whom nothing is yet known, as confirmed by the mayor of the city of Murcia. However, the number of injured people is rising, at the moment there are 4: two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45, all intoxicated by smoke. The cause of the flames, which were recently put out, is not yet clear. Vice President Yolanda Diaz spoke on behalf of the government on X: «We are following the news of the Murcia tragedy with concern. My affection to all those affected and my condolences to their families.”

At the moment we are looking for many people about whom nothing is yet known, as confirmed by the mayor of the city of Murcia. However, the number of injured people is rising, at the moment there are 4: two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45, all intoxicated by smoke.

The emergency services expanded to six of the faults in the fire that occurred in the Teatre disco, in Atalayas, and continue to work. pic.twitter.com/FybbJFpK7H — Ayuntamiento de Murcia (@AytoMurcia) October 1, 2023

The fire spread to other nightclubs in the commercial and leisure area known as Las Atalayas. Before the search for victims began inside the entertainment venue, 8 people from a group of friends who were celebrating a birthday had disappeared, Efe reports. The firefighters managed to put out the fire and are inside the affected premises to identify any other victims. Witnesses to the incident cited by La Verdad de Murcia say they have been unable to contact eight of the people who were in the nightclubs when the fire broke out. The origin of the fire, which affected the Teatre, Golden and Fonda nightclubs, is not known at the moment. The mayor assures that the six bodies found were inside the Teatre, Spanish media report. The first images from the area of ​​the accident show dozens of young people in the streets near the nightclubs, while a huge column of black smoke came out of the premises. A total of 12 fire engines and 40 workers worked to put out the fire. The emergency services set up a sports center to provide assistance, especially psychological, to the victims. The Police also reported that the presence of further deaths has not been ruled out. Specialized units from the Murcia Police Headquarters are investigating to determine the origin of the fire.