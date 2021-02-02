The country falls to 29,064 daily cases and the incidence falls to 846 positives but the hospital pressure continues Several health workers transfer a covid patient. / Efe

The pandemic continues to take the hospital system to the extreme despite the fact that Spain is now almost two weeks into a slight but continued decline in the number of infections after the peak caused by the ‘Christmas effect’ and the arrival of the first infections of the British strain. The country registered 29,064 new cases of covid in the last 24 hours, the lowest inter-daily number of infections since January 12 when Health counted 25,438 infected. The decline is significant when compared especially with Tuesday of last week: a 25% drop compared to the 36,435 positives that were computed seven days ago.