Spain | Many Spaniards were angered by politicians’ cow trades to bring down the government

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has reached an agreement with Junts, who is pushing for Catalan independence, will be voted on in the Spanish Parliament on Thursday.

Madrid

Long A line of Spanish National Police cars stood in front of the Madrid party office of the left-wing party PSOE on Tuesday.

The Acting Prime Minister has already been known to hold protests called by far-right organizations on Calle Ferraz since 12:00 p.m. Pedro Sánchez and against the amnesty law for Catalan activists.

The demonstration was the last before the parliamentary debate before Thursday’s vote of confidence in Sánchez, who leads the PSOE party. He will present his government program in parliament on Wednesday.

Acting Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez.

Evening when it got dark, people started to gather near the party office, and the police closed the street. The fear was that the protesters would be able to break into the premises of the party office.

The demonstrations that started as violent protests of 8,000 people on Calle Ferraz have shrunk to more peaceful demonstrations of about 1,500 people. Dozens have been injured in the protests, the vast majority of whom are police officers.

About 80,000 opponents of the amnesty law gathered at the demonstration organized in the central square of Puerta del Sol in Madrid on Sunday, where the party leadership of the right-wing PP party was also present.

“Spain will not be sold, Spain will be defended”, the protesters shouted, and the evening also echoed with shouts mocking Sánchez.

Many of those present do not admit to recognizing the colors of any particular party. However, it is clear that the voice is mainly of the extreme right. Among others, the party leader of the right-wing populist Vox has taken part in the demonstrations Santiago Abascal.

Some Falangist flags were also flying among the Spanish flags, and the Spanish press has reported Nazi salutes seen at the demonstrations.

“Whatever the political ideology, what is happening in Spain at the moment is against the constitution. The country’s interest should come before everything,” said the 23-year-old student teacher wrapped in the Spanish flag Lucia Sagredowho has been involved in the demonstrations on several nights.

Protests the background is the agreement concluded by the PSOE with the former regional leader living in exile in Catalonia Carles Puigdemont With the Junts party. With the agreement, Junts gave his support to the left-wing party and thus guaranteed Sánchez a new term as prime minister.

The Spanish parliamentary elections in July were won by the right-wing party PP, which, however, did not achieve the necessary absolute majority to form a government. The continuation of the PSOE, on the other hand, depended on the support of the nationalist parties of Catalonia and the Basque Country.

One of the most controversial points of the PSOE-Junts agreement was the amnesty of activists involved in the Catalan independence movement, which practically affects thousands of Catalans. In addition, the agreement promises the wealthy self-governing region of Catalonia financial relief and greater self-determination than before. The amnesty law has not yet been ratified.

The pensioners Mabel Muñoz and Alvaro Rodríguez Pastor, who demanded new elections, did not hesitate to take part in the demonstrations, which became heated, in the corners of the PSOE party office.

An 82-year-old Vox voter Mabel Muñoz considers Sánchez a turncoat and a traitor.

“He sold his land for seven votes. Just when the situation in Spain had calmed down, the PSOE dragged us back into this mess that has divided the country worse than ever. What will happen next, will the ETA prisoners also be pardoned?”

Of opposition despite this, Sánchez, who appeared calm and confident in public, will very likely be re-elected as Prime Minister of Spain with 179 votes in Thursday’s vote of confidence, the tense atmosphere of which will remain in the history books of Spain.

Sánchez has emphasized that he will continue on the path of building democracy and Spanish unity and stated that the PSOE will not break under pressure.

Vox tried to block the vote of confidence through the courts, citing the amnesty law it considered unconstitutional, but the Supreme Court overruled the party’s intentions.