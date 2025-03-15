03/15/2025



The Credit Qualification Agency Standard & Poor’s Global He has decided this Friday to maintain the rating of Spain in ‘A/A-1’, with a stable perspective, although he has warned that “commercial tensions represent a risk to the Spanish economy”, especially after the effects that could have the duty announced by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

In a statement, the agency has indicated that Spain «is one of the greater growth economies of the euro zone »and also of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It also provides that the “thriving labor offer”, lower energy costs compared to other European countries and exports “will boost a Growth of about 2% over the next four years, approximately twice the average of the Eurozone ».

In spite of this, according to S&P, the public debt “remains high” with just over 100% of GDP, also focusing on the impossibility of approveing ​​the General State Budgets (PGE) of 2023 and its impact on spending limitations.

However, he has predicted that the high public debt ratio on GDP “will decrease slowly.” «By 2028, We foresee that it will fall to 96%, Returning to its prepaandia level, from 100% in 2024. This represents a moderate decrease of 4% of GDP, and the debt remains high compared to countries with worldwide credit qualification, ”he said









It also fixs that pressures to increase the defense expense They could slow down the rhythm of budget consolidation. “With 1.3% of GDP, defense expenditure is much lower than NATO target of at least 2% of GDP,” says the agency.

The qualification agency has stressed that unemployment “remains elevated according to OECD standards, 10.6%,” but “has improved considerably since 23.4% of the years 2015.” “Despite the success of the 2022 labor reform in the increase in the proportion of indefinite employment, duality in the labor market remains greater than in other advanced economies, which has tax consequences,” he said.

Commercial tensions

In this context, S&P has warned that Risks Due to commercial tensions for economic growth “they are high worldwide, although” Spain is less subject to the direct effects of possible tariffs. “

He recalled that “less than 6% of Spanish exports of goods are allocated to the United States and services, which constitute the bulk of the Spanish economy, are not yet subject to tariffs.” However, Spain “could suffer the consequences of a possible lower economic growth in the Eurozone, its main commercial partner,” the agency has warned