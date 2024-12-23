Like every year at this time, one of the world’s main sustainability indices changes companies after its annual review. He Dow Jones Sustainabilitywhich evaluates the behavior of companies by ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria, will once again have 321 companies, including 16 Spanish (5% of the total), the same number as the previous year. However, the same national firms will not be there, since Banco Sabadell is incorporated while Banco Santander is excluded from the index.

With this change, the Spanish companies included in the Dow Jones Sustainability are: Acciona, Aena, Amadeus, Banco Sabadell, Bankinter, CaixaBank, Enagás, Endesa, Ferrovial (although it appears as a Dutch firm), Grifols, Iberdrola, Inditex, Indra, Merlin Properties and Redeia. They have been chosen from more than 13,000 listed companies from around the world who have participated in this latest analysis prepared by S&P in its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

One of the Spanish sectors most present in this sustainability index, one of the most important and followed in the world, is banking. Spain maintains five financial entities. BBVAwith a score of 89 out of 100, achieves for the fifth consecutive year, the best score in the bank category in the European region and the third best score globally (the latter shared with other entities).

In the energy industry, the Spanish stock market also maintains a representation of five companies. And it is one of them, Actionwhich manages to position itself, in fact, as the most sustainable electricity company in the world. For its part, this 2024 Iberdrola celebrates 25 years in the indexso it is the only one utility Europe included in the 25 editions of this global index.

In addition to the global index, S&P reviews other sustainability indicators. In Europe, 17 Spanish companies find a place. Among them Banco Santander, which leaves the World Cup but remains in this other selective. The national members are: BBVA, Sabadell, Santander, Bankinter, CaixaBank, ACS, Inditex, Amadeus, Merlin, Grifols, Cellnex, Telefónica, Aena, Acciona, Endesa, Iberdrola and Redeia. Three companies (Acciona, Aena and Redeia) join this year.