Spain Madrid’s local elections became a Spanish-wide election, opposed by supporters of and strong opponents of strict corona restrictions

Current regional leader, right-wing People’s Party Isabel Díaz Ayuso won the local elections in the Autonomous Community of Madrid by far.

Ayuson the party Partido Popular (PP) won 65 seats in the 136-seat regional parliament. The majority therefore lacked four seats. In this way, PP is likely to have recourse to the help of the far-right party Vox under the leadership of Ayuson in forming a new regional government.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchezin the socialist party PSOE, for its part, suffered a stabbing defeat in the election. The election result was worse for the PSOE than ever, the newspaper writes El País.

Former PSOE government partner, leader of Unidos Podemos Pablo Iglesias announced after the election defeat that he would abandon politics altogether. Iglesias, who sought the position of regional director of Madrid, served as Spanish deputy prime minister before leaving the campaign.

Madrid’s regional director, PP’s Isabel Díaz Ayuso and PP’s national director Pablo Casado, following the outcome of the Madrid regional election on Tuesday.­

The dividing line between the left and the right is a national and sensitive issue in Spain. The escalation was also reflected in the Madrid election rhetoric. The right campaigned with the slogan “communism or freedom”, the left with the slogan “democracy or fascism”.

Exacerbated rhetoric has evoked in the locals unpleasant echoes of the 1930s civil war. Polling station security had also been stepped up in the event of possible clashes.

In addition to the confrontation between the left and the right, the interest rate restrictions and their situation made the Madrid local elections relevant to Spain as a whole. Regional director and election winner Ayuso, 42, is a rising star of the Conservatives, who have criticized the government’s restrictive measures and even failed to impose mandatory restrictive measures.

For example at the beginning of October The Spanish government declared a state of emergency in the Madrid region because Ayuso refused to impose mandatory movement restrictions. In this way, however, Ayuso has won over to him, especially entrepreneurs punished by restrictions and exclusionary measures.

Corona restrictions have heated up Spanish sentiment so much that, for example, PSOE’s Pablo Iglesias said he had received letter mail bullets.