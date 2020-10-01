Spain Madrid leader blames migrant for epidemic and restricts movement in poor areas: “We would rather live in detached houses,” complains Bolivian food retailer HS

The Madrid leader blamed the epidemic on the lifestyles of migrants and restricted movement, mainly in working-class areas.

Madrid

Kadut are almost deserted on a fall morning in the Usera district of Madrid. In the small central square of the area near the Usera metro station, there are people having breakfast at just a couple of coffee tables.

“This mood is no ordinary Usera. Usually there are other retirees spending time in this square, but now people are staying in their homes, ”says Vicente Conde, 78, queuing up his daily baguette at a small South American bakery.