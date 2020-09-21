In the streets of Madrid, Spain, the police are deployed to control the movements of residents of two popular neighborhoods in the south of the capital. 850,000 people are affected. They can only leave their neighborhood to go to work or take their children to school. This restriction of movement is very badly perceived by the inhabitants. Several thousand of them, judging the measure discriminatory and illogical, demonstrated Sunday, September 20.

“We are being made fun of. We are going to be able to go to work and go to other areas that are not confined, and where we could increase the risk of infection”, sums up a Madrilenian. Spain, one of the most bereaved countries in Europe last spring, is worried about a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic. 73,000 new cases were detected last week. AT Madrid, the number of hospitalizations is three times higher than the national average. For now, the partial re-containment is scheduled to last two weeks.