Spain, machete attack in a church: an investigation into terrorism is opened

Machete attack on a church in southern Spain. The Catholic community of a cult center in Algeciras is targeted. A young man of North African origins carried out the massacre. Yesterday evening the attacker, armed with a large cutting weapon, raided two different churches in AlgecirasCadiz (in Southern Spain), killing a sexton and making 4 others wounded including a pastor. According to investigative sources, the attack was launched around 8 pm with the cry of “Allah”. He is being investigated for “terrorism”. According to reports from El Mundo, the man wore a djellabaa typical Maghreb tunic.

The attacker, who was arrested, went first to the parish of San Isidro in Algeciras, in the province of Cadiz, where he stabbed the priest Antonio Rodriguez, who was+ seriously injured and is hospitalized in stable conditions.

