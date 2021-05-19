Real estate focused on foreign buyers in Palma, in a file image. Tolo Ramon

The coronavirus crisis and travel restrictions last year had a devastating effect on the foreign-focused housing market. Discounting the disaster of the first state of alarm, which led to the confinement and the maximum paralysis of the economy, things improved somewhat in the second part of the year, although not enough. In the calculation of 2020, home purchases by foreigners plummeted 24.2% compared to the previous year. This means that almost one in four operations was lost.

In total, according to the figures provided this Wednesday by the Notaries Statistical Information CenterLast year 77,492 home sales were signed in notaries throughout Spain in which the buyer did not have Spanish nationality. You have to go back five years, to 2015, to find a similar data (77,156 operations). This represents 16.5% of all registered sales, which amounted to 470,749. The percentage is two points lower than in 2019, when foreigners took 18.6% of the real estate market.

Due to the difficulties for movements between countries, the setback was logically greater with regard to foreigners who do not reside in Spain. They bought 29,753 homes in Spanish territory last year, which is 30.1% less than in 2019. The 47,739 purchases by resident foreigners represent a 20% drop compared to the previous year. Furthermore, between the two groups there are great differences derived from the evolution of the health crisis itself. When observing only the second part of the year, when the first state of alarm had already been overcome and the real estate market rebounded, purchases by resident foreigners were only 5.8% below the same period in 2019. Those of those living abroad of Spain continued to be very affected, with a 17.7% decline.

Although other studies show that the purchase of luxury homes did not suffer, the fact that there were fewer non-resident buyers does affect an upper-middle-range housing market segment. According to data from notaries, relative to the second part of 2020, the average price that foreigners without a residence permit in Spain paid for their houses rose to 2,220 euros per square meter. This amount exceeds the average of 1,467 euros, below which are both resident foreigners (1,426 euros per square meter) and national buyers (1,407 euros per square meter).

British, Moroccan and French

By nationalities, there was no surprise. Despite Brexit and the coronavirus, the British were once again the nationality that bought the most houses in Spain with 9,783 operations. Of course, they were 26.8% less than in 2019, which represents a fall greater than that of the set of sales by foreigners. By semesters, purchases in the first fell by more than 41% and in the second they remained at 12% of the price figures for the year, which points to a certain recovery in this important market niche.

After the British, Moroccans were the second most active nationality in the property market. With 7,526 operations, these fell only 11.5% compared to 2019, which allowed them to consolidate that second place and distance themselves from French buyers, the third most frequent nationality (6,020 operations, 27.9% less than the previous year ). The Germans were very close (6,002 operations, 21.7% less) and overtook the Romanians in fourth place, who were in fifth position (5,752 operations, 25.2% less).