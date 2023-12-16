Russian Ambassador in Madrid: Spain lost almost €2 billion amid sanctions against Russia

At the end of 2022, Spain lost almost two billion euros due to the lack of tourists from Russia amid sanctions. The Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Madrid Yuri Klimenko spoke about this, reports TASS.

“Our tourists have almost entirely left Spain for Turkey, Egypt, and Thailand. By introducing unprecedented anti-Russian sanctions, our European partners essentially shot themselves in the foot,” the diplomat said, noting that the situation in the European tourism industry fully confirms this.

According to Klimenko, limiting factors for tourist flows from Russia to Spain and other EU countries were the closure of direct flights, stricter visa policies and restrictions in the field of banking services. “Our tourists have traditionally made a significant contribution to the development of the economies of a number of European countries, in particular Spain,” he added.

According to statistics, in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 1.3 million Russian tourists visited the country, while in 2022 their number was only about 268 thousand people. Considering that on average travelers from Russia spent 200 euros per day per person, the Spanish tourism industry lost more than 1.8 billion euros in potential revenue over the year due to sanctions.

