The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has put figures on the blow that the Spanish business fabric suffered during the first months of the pandemic. Between January and October 2020, 194,000 employing units were destroyed in Spain (16% of the total) and 327,000 self-employed workers terminated their activity (10%). According to the study Demographic situation of companies, the most affected, as previously indicated by previous studies, are micro-SMEs, young employees and women (slightly more than men). On the positive side, the INE report shows how ERTEs served as lifesavers for thousands of companies: of the total that availed themselves of this mechanism, only 3.7% closed before June, compared to 8.3% that fell blind without subscribing an ERTE.

Business

The biggest blow to societies took place in just a few days. In the first quarter – mainly between March 14, when the state of alarm was declared, and on March 31 – 140,000 companies of the 1,190,870 that were in Spain were canceled. Once the first onslaught had passed, in the second quarter closures fell to 43,360 and the reactivation of the economy allowed 26% of the companies closed between January and March to reopen. But the third quarter arrived and the failed tourist campaign again left a business drain: 56,000 businesses closed and only 8,900 business reactivations. As of October 1, 996,729 companies remained in Spain.

Self-employed

The year 2020 started with 2,997,941 freelancers, and again, the first quarter was the hardest for them. In the second half of March 190,080 self-employed workers were discharged. As in the case of companies, the second quarter allowed 40% of the previous losses to be recovered, but the summer arrived and the figure shot up again: 102,235 closed their business and only 5,465 freelancers reactivated their activity. As of October 1, there were 2,670,000 self-employed employees in Spain.

The smallest companies, the most punished

The smallest companies suffered the most from the crisis. Until October, the Spanish economy lost 21.5% of its companies with between one and five employees, no less than 190,600 businesses. “There is a high correlation between the number of employees and the probability of survival,” explains the INE in the report. In fact, the percentage of companies that managed to overcome the crisis increases as they have more employees and among those with between 100 and 250 workers, only less than 2% closed.

Young people and women suffered more from the crisis

The survival rate to the economic crisis is also higher as the age of the self-employed increases, and only decreases once they exceed 60 years. 20.7% of self-employed workers under the age of 30 gave up their activity between January and September, 10 points above the average survival rate for the sector. Somewhat better did those between 30 and 39 years of age (13.2% closed). On the opposite side are the self-employed between 50 and 59 years old, “the group that has evolved the best in these quarters”, in the words of the statisticians, with a survival rate of 92%.

Between sexes, autonomous women have been slightly more affected than men. While the survival rate of businesses run by women was 87.8% as of October 1, it was as high as 90% for men.

Andalusia lost 33,600 companies in nine months

Andalusia was the Region that suffered the most, both in absolute and relative terms. Between January and September, it registered a business growth rate (difference between highs and lows with respect to total businesses) of -11.8% and lost 33,600 companies in the first nine months of the year. They are followed by the Canary Islands (-9.4%), Castilla La Mancha (-9.2%), Murcia (-7.9%) and Valencia (-7.3%). At the other extreme is the Balearic Islands, with business growth in the three quarters of -2.3%, followed by the Basque Country (-3.6%), Ceuta (-3.8%), Galicia (-5.1% ) and Aragon (-5.7%).