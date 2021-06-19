Surprising results and spectacle in groups E and F This Saturday was a day for major football countries and expected spectacle: reigning world champion France and reigning European champion Portugal came into action. There was indeed some exciting football on the second round of matches for teams in Groups E and F, but often with surprising and unexpected results. Results Saturday 19 June 2021 15.00 Hungary

1 – 1

France 18.00 Portugal

2 – 4

Germany Group E Sweden 2 4 1 Slovakia 2 3 0 Spain 2 2 0 Poland 2 1 -1 Group F France 2 4 1 Germany 4 3 1 Portugal 2 3 1 Hungary 2 1 -3

Spain loses points again: 1-1 against Poland The Spanish national team also failed to win in group E on Saturday. After the 0-0 against Sweden, the formation of national coach Luis Enrique also lost points against Poland. In Seville it was 1-1, which meant the first ‘result’ for the Eastern Europeans. Both countries still have prospects for the next round. Álvaro Morata gave the Spaniards the lead after just under half an hour. The Juventus attacker did that after a cross from Gerard Moreno. Initially, the goal was disallowed for offside, but VAR decided otherwise. In the rest of the match Spain, with sometimes reasonable combination play, was unable to enforce much. Robert Lewandowski managed to take advantage of the less sparkling Spanish team. He equalized fairly quickly after the restart. The Bayern Munich striker scored after a cross from Kamil Józwiak. Shortly before halftime, Karol Swiderski had already hit the post, after which Lewandowski failed to score in the rebound. After the equaliser, VAR came to the rescue of Spain by awarding a penalty after an unnecessary and perhaps unconscious foul by Pole Jakub Moder. Moreno, who won the Europa League with Villarreal via penalties in the final against Manchester United, hit the post. Morata messed up the rebound. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny prevents a goal from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata in the group match between Spain and Poland (1-1). Photo Lluis Gene/AFP

Germany beats Portugal: 4-2 Germany has the first points in the ‘group of death’ of the European Championship, Group F. In Munich, the team of national coach Joachim Löw defeated reigning European champions Portugal after a thrilling game 4-2. A much-needed victory for the Germans, after the defeat in the first group match against France. Portugal took the lead in Munich, thanks of course to Cristiano Ronaldo, after Germany had their first chances. It was his third goal in this tournament. But the Germans recovered nicely, with a very attacking squad, with Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller up front. Two Portuguese own goals were the result of enormous pressure Germany exerted on the defense of the reigning European champions. Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro were the unlucky ones, both desperate to avoid a German goal. Jogi Löw’s team pushed on and continued through goals from Havertz and former FC Dordrecht player Robin Gosens. That wasn’t done yet. Jota made it 4-2, after an assist from Ronaldo. Renato Sanches then hit the post, far out of reach of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. But the Portuguese came no closer. Earlier in the day, France and Hungary drew in this group in Budapest: 1-1. France is therefore in the lead with 4 points, followed by Germany and Portugal with 3 points. There is still a real chance that the Netherlands will have to deal with Portugal in the knockout phase, which starts for the Orange next Sunday in Budapest, as number three in Group F. Portugal is still waiting for the tough game against France, Germany is still playing against Hungary. Portuguese Rafa Silva (center) in duel with Antonio Rüdiger (right) and Matthias Ginter. Photo Matthias Hangst/AFP

Hungary and France share the points in sweltering Budapest: 1-1 Hungary has managed to tie world champions France to a draw in Group F. In a sweltering Puskas Arena in Budapest, packed with 55,000 spectators, it was 1-1. In the stoppage time of the first half, the Hungarians struck when Attila Fiola hit the short corner. Twenty minutes after the break, the French equalized. Antoine Griezmann hit the ball after Kylian Mbappe put the ball back. Hungary doesn’t get very far with the one point that results in a draw. The team lost their first group match to Portugal 3-0 on Tuesday. France, which won the first group match against Germany (1-0), is on course for a place in the knockout phase after the second game. At 6 p.m. Germany and Portugal play against each other in Munich. Ousmane Dembele (left) of France duels with Attila Fiola of Hungary. Photo Tibor Illyes/AFP

Swiss national coach places apology letter in Swiss newspaper Switzerland national coach Vladimir Petkovic offers on Saturday in a open letter in the newspaper Switzerland am Wochenende apologize for last Wednesday’s poor result against Italy (3-0 defeat). The Alpine country previously drew against Wales (1-1), which means that they will have to win against Turkey on Sunday evening to survive the group stage. The Swiss team has received heavy criticism from supporters for the displayed game and the behavior of key players. Petkovic lists the good intentions of his team in the letter to all Swiss. “We wanted to give you a magical evening, make you proud of us and our Switzerland. After everything we had to endure during the pandemic, we wanted to make you happy with a win against Italy.” He goes on to write that Switzerland was perhaps too well prepared, but that in the end “nothing but disappointment” was left: “And we regret that”. Before the duel with Turkey, Petkovic promises to get well and asks for support. “We don’t always do everything you expect of us,” he refers to, among other things, the criticism of captain Granit Xhaka, who flew a hairdresser to Rome to have his hair bleached. “But we try to meet your demands. That’s why we need all your support in the run-up to this crucial match. Your solidarity, your positivity. We will do everything we can to be proud together on Sunday evening.” Swiss national coach Vladimir Petkovic during the Italy v Switzerland match on June 16. Photo Alessandra Tarantino/Reuters

Romanian Kovács whistles duel between the Netherlands and North Macedonia The Romanian István Kovács has been awarded by UEFA appointed as referee for the match of the Dutch national team against North Macedonia. He whistles at 6 p.m. on Monday for the kick-off of the third group match, which will be played in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. He once led a game for the Orange squad, in October last year Kovács whistled the game against Bosnia-Herzegovina (0-0) in the Nations League. For Kovács it is his first appearance as a referee this European Championship. However, he was already fourth official with Poland – Slovakia and Finland – Russia. His compatriots Vasile Florin Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene will assist him on Monday. The fourth official is Georgi Kabakov from Bulgaria. Orange midfielder Marten de Roon in a duel with Austrian striker Michael Gregoritsch on Thursday. Photo Maurice van Steen/ANP