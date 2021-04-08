Radical 180 degree turn in the vaccination strategy with AstraZeneca. A surprising turn of the wheel that leaves nearly two million essential workers in limbo – mainly teachers and police – who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca, but not the second. In just 24 hours, Spain, like a large part of European countries, goes from reserving this questioned prophylaxis exclusively for those under 65 years of age –since there were no previous solvent clinical studies on its effects with older people– to vetoing radically inoculation of the controversial formula of British laboratories in people under 60.

The reason? The latest analysis by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) presented yesterday on the safety of AstraZeneca certify that there is some kind of “link” between the vaccine and the strange thrombi detected among relatively young people recently inoculated, among them especially women under the age of 60 years. Although in the EMA they do not know the cause of this prevalence. Even so, the benefits of immunization with this vaccine – insisted the regulator – continue to outweigh the risks. But that relationship is especially more favorable among older people because the chances of becoming seriously ill or dying from covid among older people far outweigh the chances of suffering a severe stroke caused by prophylaxis.

With this complicated analysis, the Ministry of Health, after a marathon day in which Castilla y León suspended the inoculations on its own and after an emergency meeting with the 27, obtained the approval of the communities in the Interterritorial Council to veto Immediately immunization with AstraZeneca for people under 60 years of age. The agreement, which only had the vote against Madrid and the abstention of Euskadi and Ceuta, immediately stopped the inoculation campaign of the nearly two million essential workers, mainly active police and teachers (that is, the vast majority of minors). 65 years), who were until yesterday the group chosen for this vaccine.

The momentary problem is what to do with those doses, since, until now, their use is formally banned above 65 years of age. The Public Health Commission will meet in the next few hours to decide whether to raise the bar above those 65 years. The other question to be defined is what to do with those more than two million essential workers who have received the first dose and the vast majority are under 60 years of age.

Other brand



Minister Carolina Darias could not answer either of the two questions. The head of Health limited herself to stating that her department will study the possibility of inoculating them with another trademark (an extreme that until now had been categorically rejected by the ministry’s own specialists) or leaving them with only one dose, trusting that they will develop immunity. 70% partial, as promised by the laboratory.

The decision of Health to veto the use of prophylaxis among the youngest came hours after the United Kingdom banned it from those under 30 and the EMA recognized that the safety of the vaccine is still not 100% clear afterwards millions of doses have been supplied in the European Union. But even so, the regulator, after the umpteenth conclave of days to assess the possible problems of the questioned prophylaxis, yesterday made a fiery call for the 27 to continue inoculating the formula.

And that, despite the fact that the head of the EMA’s Risk Assessment Committee, Sabine Straus, admitted that they have already documented 228 episodes of embolisms (169 cerebral and 59 abdominal), including 18 cases of deaths among immunized people with the British serum, after the administration of some 30 million doses.

Pedreño asks for more coordination in the delivery of drugs The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, explained at the meeting of the Interterritorial Council the need to establish unique criteria for the entire national territory to face the pandemic, according to the Ministry. Pedreño confirmed that, in accordance with what was agreed in the Council, as of today in the Region the vaccination of AstraZeneca in children under 60 years of age is canceled. The campaign on teachers and essentials is almost complete, and the bulk of AstraZeneca’s administration is now focused between the ages of 63 and 65. He stressed that “the absolute priority is to continue making progress in the vaccination campaign for the general population.” For this reason, he requested “to improve the coordination of vaccine deliveries and a stable planning that allows us to organize an effective campaign, without delay.”

The EMA, after the new analysis of its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), certified that indeed its studies have found a “possible link” of AstraZeneca with the “unusual cases of blood clotting reported in some people who received this vaccine “But the agency, he insisted, believes that the risks of vaccination do not outweigh the benefits.

Spain has already received 3.2 million doses of the serum under suspicion, of which it has already inoculated 2,154,772 injectables, reporting a dozen embolisms, almost all of them in women under 55 years of age. EMA are two very specific: plugs in the venous sinuses of the brain and clots spread throughout the body (particularly in the abdomen), both accompanied by a low level of platelets.