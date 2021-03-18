The Spanish Parliament definitively approved this Thursday the law decriminalizing euthanasia, which makes the country one of the few that will allow an incurable patient to receive help to die and avoid suffering.

Priority for the left-wing government of Pedro Sánchez, the legislation received the green light in the Congress of Deputies with 202 votes in favor, from the left, center and regionalists, 141 against, from the right and the extreme right, and two abstentions.

Immediately after, the applause rang out in the lower house for several minutes.

A woman with a poster protests the measure taken by the Spanish Parliament. Photo: REUTER

“It is an important day for those people who are in a situation of serious suffering and it is also important for their families,” congratulated the Minister of Health, the socialist Carolina Darias, moments before.

“Pushing the most vulnerable” to euthanasia (…) is a shameful act of social abandonment that conceals a denial of the best socio-sanitary assistance, “replied José Ignacio Echániz, deputy of the Popular Party (PP, right).

The extreme right of Vox announced that it will appeal the law to the Constitutional Court.

When the law enters into force, after a three-month moratorium, Spain will be the fourth European country to allow assisted death, after Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The police outside the Spanish parliament where the law allowing euthanasia was passed. Photo: REUTER

In Latin America, only Colombia accepts it, although it has not legislated in this regard.

Spanish law authorizes euthanasia (medical personnel administer the deadly substance) and assisted suicide (the person takes the prescribed dose).

The norm foresees that any person with a “serious and incurable disease” or a “chronic and incapacitating” condition can ask for help to die and thus avoid “intolerable suffering”.

Strict conditions are imposed, such as that the person, of Spanish nationality or legal resident, is “capable and conscientious” when making the request, which must be formulated in writing “without external pressure” and repeated fifteen days later.

The doctor can always reject it if he considers that the requirements are not met. In addition, it must be approved by another doctor and by an Evaluation Commission.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. Photo: DPA

And any healthcare professional can allege “conscientious objection” to refuse to participate in the procedure, paid for by public health.

The legislation was applauded by organizations that defend the right to die with dignity, which waged a decades-long struggle, during which high-profile cases made the problem visible.

The most emblematic, that of Ramón Sampedro, a quadriplegic Galician who passed 29 years claiming the right to assisted suicide.

The film about its history, “Mar inside,” directed by Spanish-Chilean Alejandro Amenábar and starring Javier Bardem, won an Oscar in 2005.

The law is a victory “for the people who can benefit from it” and also “for Ramón”, congratulated in an interview with the AFP agency Ramona Maneiro, the friend who helped Sampedro die. She was arrested for it, but not tried for lack of evidence.

“It’s a very happy day,” applauded Asun Gómez, a 54-year-old journalist during a demonstration in Madrid in favor of the law. Remembered that she was called a “murderer” for wanting to help her husband die, finally passed away in 2017 from multiple sclerosis.

People who suffer “are pushed to take the quickest solution, which is death,” said Polonia Castellanos, of the Christian Lawyers association, in an anti-euthanasia protest, led by a banner that criticized the “government of death.” .

Voices against

The legislation is rejected by the Catholic Church, and its application raises questions in some medical sectors.

Euthanasia “is always a form of murder, since it implies that one man kills another, “the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) indicated in a campaign.

“A doctor does not want anyone to die. It is the doctor’s DNA,” said Manuela García Romero, vice president of the Colegio Médica Colegial federation.

In addition to that of Ramón Sampedro, other cases caused an impact in Spain, such as that of Luis Montes, an anesthetist who was prosecuted for causing the death of more than 70 terminal patients, although he was finally dismissed in 2007.

More recently, Ángel Hernández awaits trial for helping his wife die in 2019, immobilized by multiple sclerosis.

Source: AFP