The latest reports released by Health were providing a clear improvement in the figures of infections in our country. This Tuesday, progress has been confirmed, as Spain has come out of extreme risk due to coronavirus (located in 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) after lowering the cumulative incidence up to 235.84 cases.

The only territories that are above this threshold are: Melilla (434), Madrid (362), Ceuta (331), Basque Country (287), Aragon (271), Andalusia (261), Castilla y León (252) and Asturias (250). On the other side of the scale are Extremadura (96), Balearic Islands (110) and Canary Islands (110).

Hospital pressure

The new update offered today by the Ministry has registered 7,461 infections and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the rate of positivity in PCR tests is 7.59%, while the occupation of hospital beds by COVID patients is 11.27% and ICU 31.54%.