An international naval coalition in which Spain participates will immediately travel to the Red Sea to protect the passage of merchant ships and other commercial vessels from attacks by the Houthi rebels. The operation, called 'Guardian of Prosperity', will be led by the United States and responds to growing global concern over the number of large operators who decide to stop sailing through these waters due to the threat from the rebels, who claim to act in solidarity. with Gaza.

Spain is one of the ten countries that have decided to send military ships to this device. Along with them, Washington has also sought help from the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the Seychelles, whose ships will be deployed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis of Yemen, who are supported by Iran, exhausted the patience of the United States on Monday after attacking two ships “linked to Israel.” Although this weekend two of the main maritime companies already announced that they were abandoning these waters, yesterday other companies indicated that they will also avoid this important commercial route, triggering international concern about its possible economic and energy repercussions. This Tuesday, the Israeli Government thanked the coalition for its help in the fight against this terrorist axis, while the rebels urged governments not to participate in the mission.

Visiting the Middle East, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has asked Iran to stop supporting these attacks, which affect a key route for international trade. «They are irresponsible, dangerous and violate International Law. For this reason, we are taking steps to form an international coalition to confront this threat,” he warned this Monday. 40% of world trade transits through the Bab Al Mandab Strait, the corridor that connects the Horn of Africa with the Arabian Peninsula and where the Houthis have intensified attacks.