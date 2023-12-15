Spain leads the FIFA women's soccer ranking for the first time. The World Cup won on August 20 at the Australia Stadium in Sydney and the brilliant group stage of the Nations League that it has carried out have lifted La Roja to the top of a classification that until now was led by Sweden. The current world champion will end the year on top and Spain thus becomes the fourth team to hold the lead, after the United States, Germany and Sweden. The United States, which moves from third to second place, and France, which rises from fifth to third, complete the podium.

Spain credits 2066.05 points in the FIFA classification, which is 14.21 units more than what it counted when the previous ranking was prepared, almost four months ago. Since then, almost 400 international matches have been held. In Europe, the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been held, as well as the UEFA Nations League. In the AFC, CAF and CONCACAF zones, the qualifiers for their respective continental tournaments have been held, and in the OFC, with the exception of New Zealand, the Pacific Games have taken place.

The good trajectory since then of the team previously led by Jorge Vilda and now led by Montse Tomé has served to boost the Spanish team and catapult it to first place in the FIFA ranking, thus marking another milestone in a historic year for Spanish women's football.

Paris goal



It is worth remembering that, after reaching the sky in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Spanish team has played six games in the group stage of the Nations League, which have resulted in five victories and one defeat. These results allowed Spain to qualify for the final four to be played at the end of February.

Spain will play the first semifinal on the 23rd of that month, facing the Netherlands. The other semifinal will pit France against Germany that same day. The tournament will serve to settle the two available places in the European zone for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Since France is already classified ex officio as host, the three remaining semifinalists will compete for the two tickets that are in contention.

England (fourth), Sweden (fifth), Germany (sixth), Netherlands (seventh), Japan (eighth), North Korea (ninth) and Canada (tenth) complete the top ten of the FIFA ranking, which Brazil leaves when it drops from ninth to eleventh position.