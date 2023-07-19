Spain fishes for medals in the stormy waters of artistic swimming. Taking advantage of the confusion created by the suspension of Russia and the regulatory change in matters such as scoring and the admission of men in the competition, the team coordinated by Ana Montero has put the rapier in the Fukuoka World Cups. Thanks to the impulse of its male swimmers and an astute reading of a scoring model that penalizes the most creative and daring, the Spanish expedition that snatched a single bronze from the 2022 World Cups, in 2023 harvests six medals, three gold, the last one in charge of Dennis González Boneu.

Men don’t have the flexibility of women. But they have plenty of audacity to emulate them. Without completing a single 180-degree opening split, Dennis González, at 19 years old a true pioneer, managed to squeeze every last drop of his gestural repertoire to win the first final in the history of men’s solo freestyle, succeeding his teammate Fernando del Río, who was also gold in the inaugural solo technical final held last Monday.

The double feat places Spain at the forefront of men’s artistic swimming, a phenomenon to which the great powers do not pay much attention but which, little by little, ceases to be experimental in nature to enjoy the stamp of officialdom within the framework of a international federation committed to attracting new audiences to disciplines that threatened to become stagnant. They are not Olympic in character. Neither the solos of any genre, nor the mixed duets, will be part of the Paris 2024 Games program. Later, who knows? At the moment, the directors of the Spanish federation have glimpsed here a vein to extract titles that in online swimming, where the competition of all nations is concentrated, are unthinkable.

“The Spanish federation has invested a lot of resources and money in the men’s synchro,” explains Fernando del Río, the gold medalist in solo technical; “And then from below in Spain, the character of the people allows for greater diversity and freedom so as not to be judged for doing things that perhaps in other countries may be viewed less well, because it is more difficult for a boy to say at home what he wants practice a predominantly female sport”.

Dennis González came from qualifying fourth in the semifinal. He had been surpassed by Kenneth Gaudet, from the United States, Kim Eduard, from Kazakhstan, and the skinny Ranjuo Tomblin, from the United Kingdom, all, in the opinion of the court of arbitrators, gifted with greater technique but less expressive capacity, what they call ” artistic impression”. Fortune allied with the Spanish to reverse the classification in the final. It was one of those abrupt scoring changes that were unthinkable until the new regulations were introduced, at the end of 2022.

Better blameless than brave

To begin with, Kim Eduard did not appear in the final. The judges then demoted Ranjuo Tomblin from 172 to 166 points. The turnaround was completed when the referees imposed on Kenneth Gaudet the fashionable blow, the great novelty of the scoring system, the so-called base mark or classification reduced to a minimum. Proportional like a cannon shot to the forehead. It is applied, say the judges, when the routine that is presented to the contest does not match what is later seen in the water. Apparently, Gaudet announced exercises of supreme difficulty that he later did not faithfully reproduce. Although he did others, equally or more complicated throughout a routine full of risks. The penalty for the American, considered the most virtuous swimmer in the world, a flexibility prodigy who delivered an astonishing performance before the judges sent him down, propelled Dennis González to first place.

“I’m super excited because I was coming from fourth place in the semifinal,” said Dennis González. “With the fact of not having taken base mark I was already happy because [los jueces] they go all out”.

The competitive pattern of Spain is repeated. The team focuses on simple, well-structured choreography to prevent swimmers from taking false steps in an attempt to push their limits. The product is an elementary staging, with little risk, key in a competition that exalts the blameless before the brave.

“I told him to come out with his head!” explained Anna Vega, Dennis’s trainer; “Head! Now the choreographies have to be thought a lot more. The point of concentration is essential. That their emotions do not go away and they end up doing things that they have not rehearsed very well in training. You have to use your head.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.