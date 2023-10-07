Today, Saturday, the Spanish company BLD Space successfully launched its small rocket, Miura-1, from southern Spain, in a first step towards creating a small rocket that will make Spain join the group of countries active in the space field.

The missile launch, which was broadcast by the BLD Space website, took place at 2:19 (00:19 GMT) from a military base in Huelva province. The company confirmed, in a statement, that the operation was completed “successfully” and achieved all its “technical objectives.”

The missile reached an altitude of 46 kilometers above the Gulf of Cadiz, according to BLD Space. As planned, the missile ended its flight after five minutes in the Atlantic Ocean, where the company sent a team to recover it.

The launch of “Miura-1”, a 12-meter-high missile, was postponed for the first time on May 31 due to strong winds, and then a second time on June 17 due to a problem in one of the power supply tubes.

In compliance with the law relating to the prevention of forest fires in light of high temperatures and severe drought, BLD Space finally announced the postponement of this first suborbital flight in the history of Spain until the fall.

The launch of “Miura-1” is supposed to constitute a first step in the creation of “Miura-5”, which is a small rocket consisting of two sections and 35 meters high, and is designed to carry, starting from the year 2025, artificial satellites weighing less than 500 kilograms and place them in orbit, according to “Miura-1”. LD Space.

Under an agreement signed with the French National Center for Space Studies, this small rocket will be launched from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana, not from Huelva. BLD Space stated that 70% of the components created for Miura-1 will be used in Miura-5.